Man Arrested for Stealing and Pawning Ring

EDEN, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says a man stole a ring worth thousands of dollars and pawned it for less than a hundred.

According to the Sheriff's Office, early Sunday afternoon, Nov, 6, a deputy began an investigation into a ring that had been stolen from a home in the 25000 block of Harcum Wharf Road in Eden.

The Sheriff's Office reports that according to the victim in this case, she came home and discovered a $4,000 ring missing from the top of her dresser in her bedroom.

The investigating deputy said suspicion focused on 52-year-old Richard Lee Jones, of Salisbury, who was inside the home painting while the homeowner was gone. The deputy interviewed Jones after locating him in Salisbury and obtained a confession from Jones where he admitted to taking the ring and selling it at a local pawn shop for $90, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jones was arrested and charged with theft $1,000 to $10,000 and ordere held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 bond,