Murder Trial of Sussex Daycare Owner Begins Thursday

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Attorneys are making final preparations for the trial of a woman charged in the death of a 10-month-old baby boy at her home day care in Millsboro.



The trial of 52-year-old Valorie Handy is set to begin Monday following a final case review on Thursday.



Troopers were called to the Handy's Little Disciples day care in January 2015 after a worker reportedly found the baby unresponsive when trying to wake him from a nap. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital.



Handy was charged with murder by abuse or neglect.



Court records show that Handy was previously charged with assault by abuse or neglect on a child in September 2001. She was found not guilty after a jury trial in 2002.