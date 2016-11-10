Stephen Decatur Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse

BERLIN, Md. - A Stephen Decatur High School teacher is facing child sexual abuse charges in Worcester County.

According to online court records, Austin Martin, 26, of Berlin, MD, is charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

In a statement, Worcester County Public Schools spokeswoman Carrie Sterrs says: “Worcester County Public Schools is aware of the investigation into Stephen Decatur High School teacher Austin Martin. When the school system was made aware of this matter, Mr. Austin was immediately placed on administrative leave until further notice. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system, and we will continue to be proactive and steadfast in ensuring our learning environments are safe for the children of Worcester County.”

Sterrs says the Sheriff's investigation into Martin is ongoing, and the department will be releasing more specific information on the investigation in the near future.