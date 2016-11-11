Martin O'Malley Considering DNC Chairman Position

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley is expressing interest in becoming chairman of the Democratic National Committee.



O'Malley released a statement Friday saying he's "taking a hard look" at the position. He says he's been approached by "many Democrats who believe our party needs new leadership."



He says the party badly needs to reform its nominating process and articulate a bold progressive vision. O'Malley also says the party needs to recommit itself to higher wages and a stronger middle class while returning to its roots as a nationwide grassroots party.



O'Malley ran for president, but he ended his campaign in early February midway through vote-counting in the Iowa caucuses after his bid failed to gain traction against Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.



He is a former two-term governor and Baltimore mayor.