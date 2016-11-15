Dover Military Mortuary Accepts Casualty from Afghanistan

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Officials at Dover Air Force Base are preparing to welcome home a fallen soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.



Air Force Mortuary Affairs officials say the body of 20-year-old Army Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois, was scheduled to arrive Tuesday at Dover, home to the nation's largest military mortuary.



The Pentagon said Monday that Iubelt and 30-year-old Sgt. John W. Perry of Stockton, California, died of injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device at Bagram Airfield. Two American contractors also died in the explosion Saturday morning, and 16 U.S. service members and one Polish soldier were wounded.



The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was carried out by a suicide bomber inside the base.

