Plaintiff Dropped from Maryland Congressional Redistricting Lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) - A law student who initiated a lawsuit challenging the 2011 redrawing of Maryland's congressional districts, a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, is being dropped from the case as it continues.



Attorney Michael Kimberly said Tuesday that because Stephen Shapiro doesn't live in a redistricted area he and one other person are being dropped as plaintiffs.



Shapiro filed the lawsuit in 2013, before entering law school. Kimberly says Shapiro, who now attends George Washington University, will remain involved in the case.



The Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the case had been improperly dismissed. The court said the case should have been heard by a three-judge panel, not the lone judge who initially dismissed the challenge. A three-judge panel ruled in August that the case can continue.