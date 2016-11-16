SHA Says Snow Hill Rd. Could Reopen by Friday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SHA Says Snow Hill Rd. Could Reopen by Friday

SNOW HILL, Md. - Weather permitting, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration (SHA) expects to reopen part of Snow Hill Road that was damaged by flooding by Friday, November 18th.

Crews are finishing an extensive pipe replacement project at Snow Hill Road and Mt. Olive Branch, which began several weeks ago when heavy rains compromised a section of roadway over the old pipe, forcing an emergency closure and detour. 

SHA says it thanks motorists for their patience and reminds everyone to slow down and use caution when driving through any work zone.

