Va. Lawmakers Form Panel to Prep for Healthcare Law Changes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia state lawmakers are forming a new panel to monitor changes in federal health care policy under President-elect Donald Trump.
    
House Appropriations Chairman S. Chris Jones and Senate Finance Co-Chairman Emmett W. Hanger Jr. are creating the panel to help lawmakers prepare for the changes to, or the repeal of, the Affordable Care Act.
    
Trump and the Republican-led Congress are pledging to repeal and replace federal health care law, though Trump has indicated that he wants to keep some parts of the law.
 

