Man Knocked Unconscious in Milton Area Home Invasion

MILTON, Del.– Delaware State Police say a man had to be taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained after being knocked unconscious during a Sunday morning home invasion south of Milton.

Troopers said the incident happened at around 7:33 a.m. Sunday, when a neighbor observed smoke in the area of the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Pettyjohn Road. As the neighbor headed toward the home, the victim was found outside near the roadway. Police said the victim had been asleep when unknown persons entered the home and struck the victim in the head with an unknown object where he subsequently went unconscious.

The victim’s home was fully involved in fire, which was extinguished by the fire department. Police said the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local area hospital.

The suspect or possibly multiple suspects were only described as males.

Anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective G. Windish at 302-752-3814. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

