Two Dover Men Arrested After Being Caught in Stolen Car

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say two men riding in a stolen car are facing multiple charges after fleeing from officers.

Police said that shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers located a stolen Chrysler Sebring in the area of North DuPont Highway and Scarborough Road and followed the car to the Capital Inn, where they attempted to stop the car. At that time, three men ran from the vehicle.

Police said Tywon Peace, 21, of Dover, and Taheem Holmes,18, also of Dover, were arrested during the foot chase. A third suspect remains at large at this time.

Investigators said a loaded .22 caliber revolver was located near the area that Peace was taken into custody.

Peace was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $17,500 cash bond on the following charges:

-Resisting arrest

-Receiving stolen property

-Possession of a firearm by person prohibited

-Concealed deadly weapon

-Possession of firearm with obliterated serial number

-Second-degree conspiracy

Holmes was committed to JTVCC on $3,004 cash on the following charges:

-Resisting arrest

-Receiving stolen property

-Second-degree conspiracy

-Criminal impersonation