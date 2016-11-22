Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set for BWI Terminal Improvements

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for terminal improvements at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.



Gov. Larry Hogan is attending the event Tuesday morning.



The changes are designed to support additional international air service at the airport and make things more convenient for passengers.



The D/E Connector initiative is aimed at addressing added international passenger traffic, which has grown in recent years and is expected to increase.

