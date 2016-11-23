Maryland Traffic Expected to be Busier than Last Year

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Transportation Authority is advising Thanksgiving travelers to leave either before dawn or late at night to avoid congestion.



The agency says Wednesday will be the busiest day of a long weekend that will put 2.7 million travelers on the state's highways. That's up 1 percent from last year's Thanksgiving holiday period traffic volume.



The authority says nearly a quarter of those drivers will likely take Interstate 95.



Here's fair warning for those traveling through Harford County, northeast of Baltimore: Maryland State Police say they're planning saturation patrols all weekend to watch for drunken drivers.

