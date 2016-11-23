Salisbury Man Pulls Knife During Argument Over Woman

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested after pulling a knife on another man during an argument over a woman.

On 22 Nov 2016 at 8:50 PM, a deputy responded to a reported assault in progress call at a home in the 800 block of East Road.

The deputy says he was met by a man upon arriving at the scene who said he and another man, Shally Handy, 34, of Salisbury, were in an argument over a woman.

According to the victim, Handy pulled a knife and began moving towards the victim in a menacing manner. During the investigation, the deputy recovered the knife allegedly used by Handy in this incident.

The deputy placed Handy under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Handy in the Detention Center in lieu of $50,000.00 bond.