Salisbury Woman Arrested For Urinating in Public

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Department says a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and urinating in public.

On 22 Nov 2016 at 6:12 PM a deputy responded to a report of a disorderly woman at an establishment in the 900 block of West Road in Salisbury.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with management and was informed that woman, Yolanda Briddell, 49, of Salisbury, had come to the business while heavily intoxicated and caused a disturbance. After arriving, the deputy saw Briddell squatting in the parking lot with her pants down below her knees and urinating in full view of customers.

The deputy placed Briddell under arrest and transported her to the Central booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commisisoner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Briddell on Personal Recognizance.