Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches Set For Beach Restoration

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Rehoboth Beach and neighboring Dewey Beach are getting an $11 million infusion of sand.



The sand infusion is part of a long-term, federal beach restoration contract with the state. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Stephen Rochette says dredge crews are completing a beach restoration project at Long Beach Island in New Jersey. Once that is finished, they will move south to Rehoboth. Rochette says the New Jersey project is expected to be finished no later than next week.



Rehoboth Beach city spokeswoman Krys Johnson says a contractor has already laid the pipeline that will be used to pump sand onto the beach. She says once the dredge arrives it will hook up to the pipeline and begin pumping sand onto the beach.