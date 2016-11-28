Virginia Gov. "Cautiously Optimistic" About State Economy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said the state's economy is improving and he won't have to cut as much from the state budget as previously thought.



McAuliffe told reporters Monday that he and other state officials are "cautiously optimistic" about the direction of the state's economy, in part because of an increase in state payroll tax revenues in recent months. The governor made the comments following a private meeting with state budget officials and business leaders.



This summer the governor scrapped planned raises for state employees and announced that "tough decisions" were in store for the state.



The governor will unveil his next budget proposal to the General Assembly in December.