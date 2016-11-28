Three Arrested After Police Chase in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Three people were arrested in Dorchester County and charged with numerous crimes after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested the three suspects and say they were wanted in a series of thefts, forgeries and identity theft cases. Deputies said they were apprehended after a vehicle chase that started on Locust Street in Cambridge and ended after a crash on Jenkins Creek Road.

Two Dorchester County deputies and a suspect received minor injuries and a Sheriff’s patrol car and the suspect car were damaged.

The suspects are identified as:

George Lester Perry Jr., 52, of 522 Cedar Street, Cambridge, charged with six counts of theft over $1,000 but under $10,000, four counts of conspiracy to commit theft over $1,000 but under $10,000, theft under $100, six counts of forgery and uttering private documents, issuing false documents and identity theft. He was ordered held on $30,000 bond.

Demario Quintavious Warner, 25, of 2911 Stone Bridge Trail, Conyers, Georgia, charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, fourth-degree burglary, resisting arrest, hindering a law enforcement officer in the performance of his duty, 20 counts of issuing a counterfeit check, seven counts of possession of counterfeit documents, two counts of a continuing theft scheme over $1,000 but under $10,000, two counts of theft over $1,000 but under $10,000 and four counts of intent to counterfeit an order for payment of money. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.

Barrington Leander Ridley, 26, of 590 Amal Drive Atlanta, Georgia, charged with resisting arrest, hindering a law enforcement officer, theft under $100, two counts of continuing theft scheme over $1,000 but under $10,000, two counts of theft over $1,000but under $10,000, 20 counts of issuing a counterfeit check, seven counts of possession of counterfeit documents and four counts of intent to counterfeit an order for payment of money. He was ordered held on $15,000 bond.

All the injured persons were treated and released, according to the Sheriff's Office.