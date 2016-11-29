Wilmington FD to take Fire Engine Out of Service

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Wilmington Fire Department plans to take one of its fire engines out of operation when staffing levels aren't met.



Media outlets report that Wilmington Fire Chief Anthony Goode announced Monday that rather than have conditional company closures that rotate through three Wilmington stations, Fire Engine 6 will remain closed if there aren't enough firefighters available. This would eliminate the complete closure of a station.



Tim Taggart, Vice President of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1590, says the practice of closing a fire truck is unsafe.



Capt. Christopher Leach and Lt. Jerry Fickes were killed Sept. 24 while fighting a fire. Although no link has been found between conditional closures and the deaths, union members say it's impossible to ignore that the practice was in place when Leach and Fickes died.

