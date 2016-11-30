Delaware DMV to Sell Low-Number License Plates - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware drivers will soon be able to reserve a retro, five-digit license plate number from the Division of Motor Vehicles.
    
Media outlets report that starting Thursday, a limited number of plates will be available for purchase at all DMV locations on a first-come, first-served basis. The five-digit plates are available seasonally each year.
    
Drivers can buy stainless steel or porcelain plates made by the Delaware Historic Plate Company for $110, plus fees.
    
Drivers who reserve the plates must give up their current number.
    
License plates with low numbers are coveted by collectors in Delaware. The interest is a result of the state's vehicle-registration rules, which allow for license numbers to be transferred and passed down through generations.
 

