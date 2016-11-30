Salisbury Man Arrested and Charged for Assault

SALISBURY, Md- On Nov 27, a Wicomico County deputy was called to a possible assault case on the 100 block of Fawn Drive, in Salisbury, MD. Police say the charge was against twenty-one-year old Donald Lee Bowen of Salisbury, who was later arrested for the incident.

According to the authorities, the victim was asleep when Bowen woke him up because he needed a ride to see his bail bondsman. According to the victim, Bowen grew upset because he thought that the victim was taking too long to get ready.

The deputy was informed that Bowen then assaulted the victim by pushing him into a wall face first. Authorities say the deputy was able to see signs of injury on the victim that confirmed the description of the incident.

Upon arrest, Bowen was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and charged with second-degree assault. Police say that following an initial court appearance, the Commissioner detained Bowen in the Detention Center instead of charging him with a $10,000 bond.