Salisbury Man Arrested and Charged for Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Arrested and Charged for Assault

Posted: Updated:
Donald Lee Bowen, Courtesy of Wicomico Sheriff's Office Donald Lee Bowen, Courtesy of Wicomico Sheriff's Office

SALISBURY, Md-  On Nov 27, a Wicomico County deputy was called to a possible assault case on the 100 block of Fawn Drive, in Salisbury, MD. Police say the charge was against twenty-one-year old Donald Lee Bowen of Salisbury, who was later arrested for the incident.

According to the authorities, the victim was asleep when Bowen woke him up because he needed a ride to see his bail bondsman. According to the victim, Bowen grew upset because he thought that the victim was taking too long to get ready.

The deputy was informed that Bowen then assaulted the victim by pushing him into a wall face first. Authorities say the deputy was able to see signs of injury on the victim that confirmed the description of the incident.

Upon arrest, Bowen was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and charged with second-degree assault. Police say that following an initial court appearance, the Commissioner detained Bowen in the Detention Center instead of charging him with a $10,000 bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Norfolk Mom Charged; Sent Her Bullied Child to School with Recorder

    Norfolk Mom Charged; Sent Her Bullied Child to School with Recorder

    11/28/2017 18:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 23:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:54 PM EST2017-11-28 23:54:07 GMT
    A Virginia woman who sent her daughter to school with a recording device after the 9-year-old said she was being bullied has been charged with a felony.More
    A Virginia woman who sent her daughter to school with a recording device after the 9-year-old said she was being bullied has been charged with a felony.More

  • ILC Dover Celebrates 70 Years in Business

    ILC Dover Celebrates 70 Years in Business

    11/28/2017 18:47:00 -05:002017-11-28 23:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:52 PM EST2017-11-28 23:52:59 GMT
    A space suit being tested at ILC Dover near Frederica. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)A space suit being tested at ILC Dover near Frederica. (Tom Lehman/WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- ILC Dover near Frederica may be known for its space suit technology but company leaders say the engineering firm has been focused on a number of different areas over the last seven decades.The company, a spin off of InternatMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- ILC Dover near Frederica may be known for its space suit technology but company leaders say the engineering firm has been focused on a number of different areas over the last seven decades.The company, a spin off of InternatMore

  • Shore Transit to Modify Bus Schedules

    Shore Transit to Modify Bus Schedules

    11/28/2017 18:41:00 -05:002017-11-28 23:41:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 6:42 PM EST2017-11-28 23:42:12 GMT
    Things may be changing for those who rely on public transportation on the Lower Shore.More
    Things may be changing for those who rely on public transportation on the Lower Shore.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11/27/2017 21:17:00 -05:002017-11-28 02:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:15 AM EST2017-11-28 13:15:50 GMT
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More

  • Delaware Fire Officials Investigating Deadly Millville Fire

    Delaware Fire Officials Investigating Deadly Millville Fire

    11/27/2017 18:56:00 -05:002017-11-27 23:56:00 GMT
    Monday, November 27 2017 8:20 PM EST2017-11-28 01:20:03 GMT
    Courtesy of Millville Volunteer Fire CompanyCourtesy of Millville Volunteer Fire Company
    The Millville Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon, where fire officials say one person died.More
    The Millville Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon, where fire officials say one person died.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices