Updated: Novels Pulled from Accomack Schools Over Racial Slurs

ACCOMACK, Va. (AP/WBOC)- Two classic American novels have been temporarily pulled from bookshelves in Accomack County Public Schools.



Earlier this month, a parent filed a complaint about "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" for their use of racial slurs.



Superintendent Chris Holland says the use of both novels in classrooms and libraries has been suspended per guidelines in the Accomack County Public Schools policy manual. In a statement, Holland said, "We have a committee consisting of a principal, library media specialist, classroom teacher, parent and a student. There was a complaint made and we suspended the books temporarily. There is no recommendation from that committee yet. In our school policy, we're required to suspend the book until the committee renders and opinion. don't know when the committee will give it's opinion on the matter. I am going to do my own research on the matter in the meantime, but that's really all I can say at this point."



A racial slur appears 219 in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and 48 times in "To Kill a Mockingbird."