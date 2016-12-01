Maryland Task Force Torn Over Youth Search and Restraint Policies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland task force on the state's juvenile justice system is struggling to resolve conflicting concerns over rehabilitating youths and staff safety on policies relating to strip searches and restraints.



The task force spent nearly three hours Thursday discussing and voting on recommendations on strip searches.



Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Sam Abed says he isn't pleased with the process so far. He says he's hoping the task force will give more consideration to changes they end up recommending in a final report that is due later this month.



The task force didn't get to recommendations on policy changes concerning restraints.



State Sen. C. Anthony Muse, the task force chairman, says the panel will take those up at the next meeting Dec. 15 and hold more meetings if necessary.