Police Impersonators Assault and Rob a Pregnant Woman in Worcester Co.

SNOW HILL, Md- Maryland State Police are searching for three suspects who reportedly impersonated police officers when they stopped, assaulted and robbed a pregnant woman traveling through Worcester County.

Police said that on Thursday night the suspects stopped the victim, a 38-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York in a rented vehicle. She pulled over when the suspects vehicle activated red and blue lights. She said the first suspect approached the driver side of the car and sprayed pepper spray into the vehicle before spraying it onto a towel that he held over her face.

The victim, who is pregnant, then got out of the car and was punched in the stomach by the first suspect.

The woman said the second suspect was holding a small black handgun and wearing a gold badge on a chain around his neck. He stole her purse, and an ornately jeweled belt of great value.

The third suspect remained at the rear of the suspects' vehicle according to the victim. The three suspects then left the scene in their vehicle.

Maryland State Police from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the call from the victim shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. At the time she said she was driving away from the location where she had been pulled over by the three suspects. Police told her to pull over and they would find her.

They located the victim in the area of Powellville and Webb roads in Powellville. The investigation indicates the victim was stopped and assaulted in the area of Whiton Road at Snow Hill Road in Worcester County. The victim was treated for exposure to pepper spray and examined at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury and released.

Police said the first suspect is described as a black male with short hair and a full beard. He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and tie.

The second suspect was described as a black male who is bald, with no facial hair and was wearing black pants and a white shirt. Police said he was carrying a small black handgun.

The third suspect is described as a white male with either a shaved head or short hair. He was described as wearing a zippered black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle the suspects were using is described as a black Chevrolet SUV, with unknown Maryland registration plates. The victim said the vehicle was equipped with red and blue flashing lights.

The victim told police she was traveling from Brooklyn to Norfolk. State Police asked the woman why she was near Snow Hill and she responded by saying that she liked to take the back roads during her trip to Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles stopped in the area of Whiton and Snow Hill roads on Thursday evening, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, or 410-641-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.