Firefly Wants Fan Input for Entire Festival

DOVER, Del.- Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival say they are going to incorporate more fan suggestions and ideas, including artist lineup, into the festival moving forward.

Firefly Music Festival, the east coast’s largest music and camping festival, announced Monday an expansion of fan engagement and interaction, through a variety of consumer-focused initiatives including fan surveys, votes, and contests, to make Firefly the first-ever fan-curated music festival.



Since the festival’s inception in 2012, the organization has embraced fan feedback regarding the acts they would most want to take stage at The Woodlands, which has directly impacted the lineup each year. Moving forward, Firefly organizers will be incorporating fan feedback into additional major decisions and changes for the festival.

Examples of fan voting options include the lineup, merchandise designs and products, attractions, cocktails and food, camping and festival amenities, and more. Firefly organizers plan to incorporate their partners on select initiatives.



“We couldn’t be more excited to further evolve the roots on which Firefly was built: the fans,” says Christiane Pheil, Director of Creative Programming at Red Frog Events. “We've always emphasized the importance of producing a festival for our guests, and now we'll be the first festival to truly give fans a voice and the ability to guide the future of Firefly."



The 2017 edition of Firefly Music Festival will take place June 15 - 18 at The Woodlands of Dover, DE. Ticket sales and the lineup will be announced in early 2017. Four-day General Admission passes will go on sale at the initial price of $289 and VIP at $699. General tent camping will start at $169.