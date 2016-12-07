Del. Division of Public Health Closes Illegal Tattoo Parlor

CLAYTON, Del. (AP) - The state Division of Public Health has closed down an illegal tattoo parlor that was operating out of a private home in Clayton - and is urging any patrons of the parlor to get tested for possible illnesses.



Officials closed down the operation on Monday.



The DPH says the parlor had no official name and was operating without the required body art permit. Officials couldn't confirm proper sanitary precautions were in place.



The DPH encourages anyone who may have received services at this location to get tested for diseases like hepatitis and HIV.



The parlor kept no client records, so DPH officials can't contact individuals who may be at risk.



Officials learned about the illegal establishment through a Facebook tip. The investigation is ongoing.

