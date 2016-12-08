Bennett HS Student Charged With Assaulting Principal and Asst. Principal

SALISBURY, Md.- A student from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury is charged as an adult after assaulting the school's principal and the assistant principal.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a deputy responded to the main office of the school for a reported disturbance.

The Sheriff's Office said the assistant principal, identified in court documents as Lisa Forbush, was dealing with a 16-year-oid student named Daquan Parks, of Fruitland, after it was reported that Parks began arguing with Forbush, and that escalated to a physical confrontation

Investigators said that during the confrontation, Parks allegedly pushed Forbush back over the counter in the main office and began to choke her with both of his hands around her neck. Principal Rick Briggs immediately attempted to intervene to stop the assault at which point Parks began swinging at Briggs, landing some punches including one to his head which knocked him to the ground. Deputies say Parks, who was also knocked to the ground in the scuffle then got back on his feet and went after Forbush again, this time pinning her against the wall until additional help arrived and Parks was restrained.

The Sheriff's Office said both Forbush and Briggs were injured as result of the assault by Parks.

Parks was placed under arrest and charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault as well as disorderly conduct. He was ordered held in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Click here to read the Daquan Parks' charging documents.