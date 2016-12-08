Salisbury PD Seeking Information on Home Invasion and Robbery Suspect

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is seeking information on a suspect in a home invasion and robbery.

Investigators say on December 4, 2016 at 11:30 p.m., Salisbury Police officers responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Priscilla Street.

Their investigation determined that the suspect forced his way into a home and demanded money from the victim at knifepoint. The suspect stole a women’s purse and other items before to fleeing the area. The victim was uninjured in the incident.

Police say the suspect was described as a white male, 5’05, 140lbs and approximately 20 years old.

The following day, December 5, 2016, a person was captured on video at a local bank attempting to cash a check stolen from the victim of the home invasion robbery.

The Salisbury Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the below pictured suspect in this incident. Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (410)548-3165 or Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading