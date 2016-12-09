Federal Grant will Help Boost Wetlands Conservation Efforts

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State environmental officials say Delaware has received a $345,000 federal grant to help wetland conservation efforts.



The Environmental Protection Agency grant that will go be used by the Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program to fund enhanced wetland conservation in Delaware through science, statewide mapping, education and outreach.



Environmental Secretary David Small says the grant will help confront challenges to conserve and restore Delaware's wetlands, which cover as much as one-fourth of the state's topography even after decades of wetlands losses.



Among other things, grant funds will help pay for a new wetland mapping effort and an updated wetland status report covering the past 10 years.



The most recent mapping effort, completed in 2007, documented 320,000 acres of wetlands in Delaware.