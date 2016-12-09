DE Health Officials: 90 Dead From Fentanyl Overdoses

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware health and law enforcement officials say 90 people died from fentanyl overdoes through September, more than double the number who died in all of 2015.



The Department of Health and Social Services Department of Safety and Homeland Security reported the statistics in a news release Friday.



Officials say in 2015, there were 42 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in Delaware. Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that can be 50 times more potent than heroin.



Health and Social Services Secretary Rita Landgraf urged anyone dealing with drug addiction can find treatment and recovery information at www.HelpIsHereDE.com.