Cambridge Man Arrested on Drug Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cambridge Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Posted: Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Sheriff's Deputies in Cambridge arrested a man drug charges, following a stop for a traffic violation.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Department says on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 a deputy stopped a vehicle on Race Street, in Cambridge, for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Eric Jamal Taylor, 23, of 701 Bayly Road, Cambridge, Md., to exit the vehicle.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle revealed a baggie containing 23 grams of Marijuana.

Taylor was arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Driving without a Driver’s License, being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without supervision and being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without an authorized person in the vehicle.

Taylor was released by a court commissioner.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices