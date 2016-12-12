Cambridge Man Arrested on Drug Charges

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Sheriff's Deputies in Cambridge arrested a man drug charges, following a stop for a traffic violation.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Department says on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 a deputy stopped a vehicle on Race Street, in Cambridge, for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Eric Jamal Taylor, 23, of 701 Bayly Road, Cambridge, Md., to exit the vehicle.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle revealed a baggie containing 23 grams of Marijuana.

Taylor was arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Driving without a Driver’s License, being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without supervision and being the holder of a learners permit and operating a vehicle without an authorized person in the vehicle.

Taylor was released by a court commissioner.