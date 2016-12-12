Cambridge-South Dorchester Student Arrested for Threatening Administrator

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County High School student is arrested and charged after threatening a school administrator with a pair of scissors.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Department says on Monday, December 5, 2016 the School Resource Deputy at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School arrested Sonia Nachole Morales, 19, of 416 Camper Street, Cambridge, Md., after became upset with an administrator and picked up a pair of scissors and made a threatening remark.

Morales was arrested and charged with Possession of a dangerous Weapon of School Property, Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing School Operations.

She was released by a court commissioner.