Delaware Police Departments Seek Equipment, Operating Funds

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A state committee is considering a variety of funding requests from local law enforcement agencies for equipment and operations.



The State Aid to Local Law Enforcement committee has received more than $166,000 in funding requests to discuss at Tuesday's meeting, including almost $100,000 sought by the New Castle County Police Department.



The county department's requests include almost $35,000 in travel funds for officers, supervisors and managers to attend training events in and out of state.



County police also are seeking $30,000 for overtime for their drug control unit, $10,800 for six ballistic shields, $10,000 for 200 pistol holsters, and $8,000 for nine sets of Gore-Tex jackets and pants for mounted and motorcycle officers.



They also are seeking $7,100 for a SyTech SmartBug System, a covert monitoring and tracking system.