Dover Woman Arrested for Stabbing Another Woman

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Dover police have arrested a woman they say stabbed another woman in a fight.
    
The department said in a news release that shortly before noon on Monday, two women got into a fight in the 300 block of North Governors Avenue in Dover. Officers said one woman stabbed the other woman several times with a knife.
    
Police say the 26-year-old victim underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
    
Officers said 22-year-old Nykia Jones, of Dover, was arrested when she turned herself in at the police department. She is charged with assault and other offenses.

