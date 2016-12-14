Markell Participating in International Conference in Morocco

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Gov. Jack Markell is taking part in an international conference in Morocco on issues important to Atlantic Basin countries.



Markell is traveling to North Africa at the invitation of The German Marshall Fund of the United States and Morocco's OCP Policy Center to participate Friday in The Atlantic Dialogues.



The conference, now in its fifth year, brings hundreds of high-level public and private sector leaders together for three days of in-depth discussion on issues including security, economics, migration and energy.



Among the participants are senior officials, business leaders, opinion shapers and the media from North and South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Markell's travel is paid for by the conference.



Markell has helped foster commercial connections between Morocco and Delaware, which is the North American distribution hub for Moroccan clementines.