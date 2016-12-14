Three Dover Men Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police say they arrested three man on drug and weapons charges.

The Dover Police Department says the men were arrested after officers served a search warrant in the 400 Block of New Castle Avenue, at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2016. The warrant was served by officers from the Dover Police Department, First State Fugitive Task Force, ATF Task Force, and the DEA Dover Post.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation into drug dealing out of the residence. During the search, investigators located two .380 handguns, a .38 revolver, 63 bags of heroin, and 8.8 grams of marijuana.

As a result of the incident, the following persons were charged:

Jamal Dunson, 27, Dover, DE

Charges: Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (2x), Possession Firearm by Person Prohibited with Drugs, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia

Jonair Pollard, 21, Dover DE

Charges: Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (3x), Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

Ryjhon Goode, 26, Dover, DE

Charges: Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia