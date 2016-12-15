Jury Selection Begins in Retrial in Del. Counselor Rape Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Jury Selection Begins in Retrial in Del. Counselor Rape Case

Rebecca Adams, Dover (Photo: Dover Police Department) Rebecca Adams, Dover (Photo: Dover Police Department)

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Jury selection is beginning in the retrial of a female substance abuse counselor in Delaware charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old male client.
    
The jury selection process in the retrial of 31-year-old Rebecca Winters, also known as Rebecca Adams, was to begin Thursday morning after a Kent County judge considers pretrial motions by attorneys.
    
The judge declared a mistrial in the case two months ago after the defense raised several objections to testimony by a Dover police detective.
    
Winters was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, as well as providing alcohol to a minor, following an investigation involving a boy receiving treatment at Crossroads of Delaware.
    
Crossroads, a for-profit drug and alcohol counseling center in Milford, closed earlier this year.

