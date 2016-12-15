Jury Selection Begins in Retrial in Del. Counselor Rape Case

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Jury selection is beginning in the retrial of a female substance abuse counselor in Delaware charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old male client.



The jury selection process in the retrial of 31-year-old Rebecca Winters, also known as Rebecca Adams, was to begin Thursday morning after a Kent County judge considers pretrial motions by attorneys.



The judge declared a mistrial in the case two months ago after the defense raised several objections to testimony by a Dover police detective.



Winters was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, as well as providing alcohol to a minor, following an investigation involving a boy receiving treatment at Crossroads of Delaware.



Crossroads, a for-profit drug and alcohol counseling center in Milford, closed earlier this year.