Selbyville Man Charged with Attempted Murder

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he stabbed a woman west of Selbyville.

Police say the incident occurred around 3:05 p.m. Monday December 19, 2016 when troopers were dispatched to the area of Baker Road and Blueberry Farm Road for a report of a female that had been stabbed. It was also reported that a male subject had just fled the area in a tan Suzuki SUV with a Delaware registration. Responding troopers along with officers from Selbyville, Frankford, and Dagsboro Police Departments began searching the area for the suspect, who was identified as Temourise O. Taylor, 30 of Selbyville, and located him within 20 minutes when he was taken into custody during a traffic stop on DuPont Boulevard (US113) south of Daisey Street in Frankford.

Police say the investigation revealed Taylor and the 36-year-old female victim, who is an acquaintance of Taylor, drove to his house shortly before the stabbing occurred to drop off Christmas presents. While at the house, Taylor propositioned the female numerous times to engage in sex with him and she continuously refused. The two then left the house in order to take her back to her residence when she noticed Taylor wasn't driving in the correct direction. When Taylor parked the vehicle in a secluded area on Blueberry Farm Road west of Selbyville, the victim exited the vehicle and began walking away. Taylor then approached her and grabbed her by the shirt causing her to grab him and strike him in the face in order to get away. At this point, Taylor removed a knife and began stabbing in her upper torso. The victim was able to flee from Taylor to an occupied truck that witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1. Upon Taylor seeing the truck, he then fled the scene in the tan Suzuki SUV and was captured a short time later.

Police say the 36-year-old female victim was transported by EMS to Beebe Healthcare where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

Temourise Taylor was transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown where he was charged with Attempted Murder 1st, Attempted Rape 1st, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $250,000.00 cash bond.

If anyone has had any similar incidents involving Temourise Taylor, they are asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet atwww.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”