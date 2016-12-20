Princess Anne Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Princess Anne Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store.

Police said the robbery happened at the Royal Farms store, located at 30452 Mt. Vernon Road, during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store dressed in a dark colored hoodie, black jogging pants, possibly with gray stripes, and a blue mask or scarf covering most of his face. The suspect was described as approximately 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds.

Police say the suspect displayed a box cutter style knife and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then ran out of the store and was last seen heading west toward Route 13 with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

Investigators are seeking information concerning this robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call investigators at the Princess Anne Police Department at 410-651-1822 or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 where rewards are available for tips that lead to an arrest.