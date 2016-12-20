Santa to Greet Travelers at BWI Airport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says Santa will be handing out candy canes to travelers.
    
The airport said in a statement that Santa will greet travelers at various times from Wednesday through Saturday. The airport says travelers will be able to see Santa throughout the airport terminal and on an airport firetruck along the terminal roadway and on the airfield.
    
The airport says that travelers will also be able to hear musical performers providing holiday entertainment. The airport says the performances will take place at various locations in the airport terminal.

