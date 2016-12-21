Wicomico Yacht Club Leaders Looking Toward the Future

EDEN, Md. - Less than a week since a fire gutted the inside of the Wicomico Yacht Club building, club leaders are looking towards the future and how they can keep the club up and running without any disturbances.

The Maryland Fire Marshall's Office estimated the damage from Friday's fire at about $500,000 between the damage done to the structure and the contents inside. Deputy State Fire Marshals said the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by a malfunctioning propane-fueled furnace. There were no reported injuries.

For members of the club, standing outside the building and watching it burn last week was gut wrenching.

"It was horrible," said Ray Semski, the Commodore of the Yacht Club. "I was physically ill watching this building on fire. It was one of the worst days I've ever had in my life."

Semski said since the fire, the Wicomico Yacht Club has received an outpouring of support from other yacht clubs on the shore and as far away as Annapolis. Many offering condolences or offering space for the Wicomico club to hold events. Semski also said other local businesses have offered storage space for whatever the yacht club needs. The goal for the Wicomico Yacht Club is to continue to operate on it's grounds in Eden and the hope is that most of the burned building can be salvaged.

"We plan on opening up the best we can here with temporary facilities and getting by here with our normal events while the building is under construction," Semski said.

The Commodore added that there are still plenty of conversations to be had with other members, fire investigators, and insurance companies before any final plans can be made on the future of the burned building. And while the fire may have been a setback, Semski said it will not define the club.

"The people make the club, the Wicomico Yacht Club. Not this building."

Leadership at the yacht club said their ultimate goal is to have the building back open to members sometime during next year's boating season.