Police: Two Arrested, One Wanted For Illegal Credit Card, Identity Theft Operation

UPDATE: Dover police initially said that Jonathan Williams worked at a Best Buy in Dover, though they now say he was not a current employee of the store and has not worked there for more than a year.

DOVER, Del. -- Three men have been arrested after a search warrant at an apartment in Dover turned up equipment used to print fake credit cards along with scanners, police said.

Dover Police Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the suspects involved in the operation had used devices to create cards and identification with other people's information from across the country that was either bought online or acquired though a scanner, which was also seized during the search.

The investigation began after police were notified by the Sears store at the Dover Mall that an employee, Jonathan Williams, 22, had been trying to illegally purchase gift cards using credit cards with unknown victims' information, Hoffman said.

"It's not something we see often here but it just goes to show how easy it is to produce that kind of operation and steal people's information to go with it," he said.

A search warrant was executed at a home at the County Village Apartments in Dover, which police said resulted in the discovery of a credit card production site, multiple skimming devices, credit card embossing devices, and numerous blank chipped and non-chipped credit cards. Additionally, police said marijuana intended for resale was discovered in the apartment.

Hoffman said Raheem Williams, 23, and William Smalls Jr., 22, were both arrested but Jonathan Williams was not home. Police said on Thursday that Jonathan Williams turned himself into police.

Carlos Holmes, a spokesman for Delaware State University, confirmed that Jonathan Williams and Raheem Williams, who are not relatives, were admitted students at the school.

The incident has prompted authorities to ask people to check their credit card and bank statements for any fraudulent transactions.

Hoffman said it is not clear if the seized skimming devices had been used at the Sears store where Jonathan Williams worked.

Since it's unclear how long the alleged identity theft operation was in effect, Hoffman said it's a good idea for everyone to monitor their credit and check financial statements, especially if they shopped at the Sears.

"Just play it safe at this point," he said.