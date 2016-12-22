Sheriff's Office Investigating Police Impersonation Near Snow Hi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sheriff's Office Investigating Police Impersonation Near Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a police impersonation that happened late Wednesday night, not far from where a pregnant woman was assaulted by police impersonators earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said early Thursday that the woman was pulled over around 10:45 Wednesday night by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Road, north of Snow Hill. The woman said the man told her she had been speeding and demanded her driver's license and registration. Police said the woman became suspicious when she noticed his badge only said "Police", and not an agency name. Police said at that point, the woman sped off, possibly running over the man's foot.

People in Snow Hill say news of the latest report has left them feeling on edge.

"It's kind of scary," said Lauren Waddell who lives in Snow Hill.  "Because cops are supposed to make you feel safe when you get pulled over."

Stephanie Caceres of Salisbury was visiting Snow Hill Thursday.  She says it shows how times have changed and why people need to be aware and cautious about their surroundings.  She says drivers may no longer be able to assume the person pulling them over is a legitimate police officer.

"I think in this day and age you can't do that," said Caceres. "You have to drive to a public area, especially in the evening."

That is what Lt. Edward Schreier of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office recommends drivers do as well.  Schreier says people should first slow down and then call 911 to verify that the person pulling them over is with a department.  If not, or if they're still uncomfortable, Schreier says drivers should drive to the nearest police station.

Police say the woman described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’6” and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on his left chest. 

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have also been stopped in this area is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112. The investigation is ongoing. 

On Dec. 1, a pregnant woman from New York was stopped by apparent police impersonators, assaulted and robbed while traveling in the area of Whiton Road and Snow Hill Road. No arrests were ever made in that case.
 

