Del. Counselor Enters Plea Deal in Rape Case

DOVER, Del.- A female substance abuse counselor charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old male client at a Delaware drug and alcohol treatment center has pleaded guilty to three counts of fourth-degree rape.

Thirty-one-year-old Rebecca Adams' plea deal was accepted Wednesday by a Kent County judge on the third day of her re-trial.

Adams was first investigated in August of last year after an anonymous tip from Crossroads of Delaware treatment facility that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy in treatment for marijuana use.

The judge declared a mistrial in the case two months ago after the defense raised several objections to testimony by a Dover police detective.



Crossroads, a for-profit drug and alcohol counseling center in Milford, closed earlier this year.