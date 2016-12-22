Suspect Arrested in November Robbery of Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police detectives have arrested a suspect in the late November robbery of the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton.

Daequan Martin, 18 of Frederica, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, and charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, and possession of a destructive weapon.

Police said Martin was identified as the suspect in the Nov. 21 Shore Stop robbery while detectives were conducting a separate burglary investigation that occurred sometime between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, at the Liberto Storage Facility (1502 East Lebanon Road, Dover). In this incident , Martin and two other suspects used bolt cutters to remove a lock from a storage unit and remove more than $3,500 worth of various personal item, according to police.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in Leipsic where Martin was taken into custody. Police said that upon conducting the search, detectives located a 7.62 mm rifled and a 12 gauge shotgun with a modified barrel less than 18 inches in the bedroom in which Martin was staying.

Martin was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with the aforementioned crimes as well as the additional charges of third-degree burglary, theft over $1,500, criminal mischief, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $121,000 secured bond.

The two other suspect involved in the Liberto Storage Facility burglary, Christopher Forster, 37 of Dover, and Tanya P. Martin, 34 of Frederica, have also been arrested for their involvement and were released on unsecured bonds, police said.