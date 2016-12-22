Police: Alcohol, Speed Factors in Deadly Worcester Co. Crash

GIRDLETREE, Md. - A Pocomoke man is dead after an early morning crash in Girdletree that police say involved alcohol.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 37-year-old Anthony Arsenault Jr. was driving on Onley Road when his car left the road and overturned, and he was thrown from the car.

Arsenault was pronounced dead on scene, while a passenger, 28-year-old Amy Lynn Liddle, also of Pocomoke, was taken to PRMC with unspecified injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say both alcohol and speed played a role in the crash. Anyone with additional information about the accident should contact Deputy Kenneth Reed of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.