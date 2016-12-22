Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Dover.

Dover police say around 8:50 Wednesday night, a 35-year-old man was delivering food to a home in the 100 block of Holmes Street when he was invited into the home. Another person was waiting inside with a silver handgun and a red bandanna covering his face.

According to police, the man with the covered face demanded that the victim empty his pockets. The two suspects stole cash, a cell phone, an iPod and food from the driver and ordered him to leave the home before running away themselves, police said.

When officers checked the residence, they determined it was a vacant home.

The only description available for the suspects is that they are both black men. Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.