Neighbors File Appeal in Harbeson Garage Debate

HARBESON, Del. - The case involving the use of a garage in Sussex County is going to the next level.

Charles Williams says his neighbors Margaret Foulke and John and Carol Kane have filed an appeal to Delaware Supreme Court over Williams' 2500 square foot garage. In the past lawsuit, they say the space is an auto repair shop, which is against code. Williams calls it his "man cave."

Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled in Williams' favor in November. Williams says to his understanding, the new appeal asks a judge to review the ruling, and if an error is found, new action could be taken.

WBOC's calls and emails to Foulke, the Kanes and their lawyer had not been returned as of press time.