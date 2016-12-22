Belle Terre Development Approved "Reluctantly"

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After decreases in density and the withdrawal of a re-zoning application, the Belle Terre subdivision's future was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

It gives developers the green light to start building 269 homes at the corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road. Opponents have voiced concern about increased traffic in the area, but attorney Jim Fuqua said the developer will be adding a turn lane and traffic signal to alleviate congestion.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner I.G. Burton said he and the others "reluctantly" voted in favor for the subdivision Thursday night.

Since the new application does not require re-zoning, the Planning & Zoning commission has the final say. In the December 8th presentation, Fuqua said the developer would be responsible for road improvements, including turn lanes and a traffic signal. Steven Copp, who owns nearby Copp's Seafood, says these changes would be absolutely necessary.

"It's great for business, but for the development back there, it's the infrastructure of the roads," he said. "There's so many people on the roads now it takes forever to get out there on the stop sign. Unless they do something with the roads, it's going to be terrible."

Fuqua said DelDOT determined a Traffic Impact Study would take place if Belle Terre was approved, as they must also examine the traffic impact of nearby soon-to-be-built developments like Osprey Point and Arbor-Lyn.