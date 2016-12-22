Dover Woman Arrested After Cutting Man with Broken Bottle - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Woman Arrested After Cutting Man with Broken Bottle

(Photo Credit: Dover Police) (Photo Credit: Dover Police)

DOVER, Del. --  The Dover Police Department says they have arrested a woman for assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle.

Police arrested Stephanie Jones, 46, of Dover after she turned herself in Thursday morning on charges of Assault in the 1st degree and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During Commission of a Felony. Police say Jones used a broken beer bottle to cut a 50-year-old victim's face and neck. The man was transported to Kent General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Witnesses and the victim say the two were in a heated argument when Jones assaulted the man.

Bond information was not available for Jones at the time of the police's submission of this information.

