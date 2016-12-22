Delaware Hunters Can Donate Deer, Venison for Needy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Hunters Can Donate Deer, Venison for Needy

Venison collected for the needy through the Sportsmen Against Hunger program. (Nick Layman/WBOC) Venison collected for the needy through the Sportsmen Against Hunger program. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

Hunters in Delaware can help feed the needy this holiday season by dropping off deer to Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife coolers or butchers participating in a program that provides venison to local charities and organizations.

Sportsmen Against Hunger, a program started in the 1990s, allows hunters to donate unwanted deer meat. Bill Jones, who coordinates the program under the as the Kent County Regional Manager for the Division of Fish and Wildlife, said the program has helped feed the equivalent of 1.8 meals since its inception.

"If folks have extra deer that they want to donate that they don't know what to do with, this would certainly be a great opportunity to donate," he said.

In addition to several coolers around the state that accept deer, several butchers in the state will also take and cut them for the program, which generally accepts deer through the conclusion of hunting season at the end of January.

Jones said inmates at Sussex Correctional are able to cut some of the deer that are collected through the program. He said it allows them to do workforce training 

I thought, the first thing, I can't believe they're giving prisoners knives! But after I went down and saw the operation, it's very well run," he said.

For more information on the program, visit the Division of Fish and Wildlife's website.

